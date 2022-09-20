Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 54,810 people, 252 aircraft, 2,216 tanks, 1,323 artillery systems, and 4,724 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 20, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 54,810.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 20/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 54,810 (+160) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2216 (+4) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4724 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 1323 (+10) units,

MRLS - 318 (+6) units,

air defense equipment - 168 (+0) units,

aircraft - 252 (+1) units,

helicopters - 217 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 925 (+5),

cruise missiles - 239 (+1),

ships/boats -15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3587 (+6) units,

special equipment - 125 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.