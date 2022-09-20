391 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 760 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 20, 2022, more than 1,151 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 391 children died and more than 760 were injured of various degrees of severity.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories. The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 397, Kharkiv region - 219, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 47, Dnipropetrovsk region - 26.

"On September 19, a 17-year-old girl was killed as a result of shelling by the enemy in the Pologiv region of the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, on September 19, a 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of another shelling by the occupiers of the Donetsk region," the report says.

2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.