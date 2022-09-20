All logistical routes of occupiers in south are under fire control of AFU, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military in the south is keeping all logistical routes of the Russian invaders under fire control and continues to destroy enemy barges with equipment and manpower.

This was stated by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk

According to her, the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south force the Russians to oppose and intensify the shelling of the front line and rear areas. At night, the Russians attacked the port infrastructure of Ochakiv with the help of kamikaze drones.

"The situation is quite tense, quite intense, and quite effective. The situation is really such that it does not allow to relax completely, and we are ready for the fact that our active actions will prompt the enemy to take appropriate countermeasures.

So far, the use of kamikaze drones in our direction this night has been recorded. With their help, the port infrastructure of Ochakov was attacked, and a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no victims," Humeniuk said.

Also, the Russian occupiers fired at a grain elevator in Bereznegovaty, there are casualties. According to the spokeswoman, the Russians fired more than 100 projectiles from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery in the Nikopol district. Such provocations are aimed at inciting the Armed Forces to retaliate against the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"They (the occupiers. - Ed.) have nowhere to look, as we continue fire control over both transport arteries and the enemy's attempt to set up alternative crossings.

Yes, over the past day and this night, barges have been sent to the bottom again, supplies of the occupiers with ammunition and heavy equipment have been sent again following the course of the "Russian warship", but they still have a lot of supplies and efforts as well," Humeniuk said.

She specified that, in general, the barge can accommodate from 5 to 10 cars and up to 20 people.

Answering a question about the invaders' intention to hold a "referendum" in the Kherson region, Humeniuk noted: "Based on how many times they have postponed these dates, they have already lost their way in their clutches. Starting from April, the dates have been postponed and postponed."

