IAEA will hold consultations at UN regarding creation of nuclear safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP

For this purpose, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will go to the UN headquarters in New York this week.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Energoatom.

The Director General of the IAEA noted that no shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been recorded in recent days. However, hostilities continue in the territory adjacent to it:

"We focused attention on the urgent need to take measures to prevent a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine by establishing an IAEA presence there earlier this month.

But the explosion near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant demonstrates the potential danger at other nuclear facilities in the country," Grossi said.

