Ukraine returned bodies of 25 fallen defenders, - Ministry of Reintegration

Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of the fallen defenders to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"Another operation to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers took place. Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 of its defenders. The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the report says.

Read more: In week, 50 bodies of civilians and about 445 graves were found in deoccupied Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The process of returning bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.