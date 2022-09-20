Russian Federation is at war not only with Ukraine, but also with entire European Union, - Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez

Russia is at war not only with Ukraine, but also with the entire European Union - and it will lose.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, Censor.NET reports with reference to Politico.

He emphasized that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin uses energy as a tool of war because he is threatened by EU values.

Spain's prime minister insists that while Putin has succeeded in raising energy prices in Europe by forcing massive market interventions to reduce financial losses for households and companies, Moscow is actually pushing the EU closer together.

Sanchez believes that the EU is learning lessons from the successive crises that have hit the continent since 2008. As the latest examples of this trend, the Spanish Prime Minister named the agreements between the governments of the EU countries on the consolidation of debts, the coordination of investments in defense, and the rejection of Russian energy carriers.

Read more: "Deeply shocked": EU reacted to mass burial in liberated Izium