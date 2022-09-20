Since end of February, Ukrainian air defense has shot down about 55 Russian fighter jets, - Commander of US Air Force in Europe Hecker
This was stated by the commander of the US Air Force in Europe, General James Hecker, at the conference on air, space, and cyber security in Washington, Censor.NET reports with reference to CNN.
He noted that Russia is well aware of Ukraine's air defenses, but Russia's initial strikes in late February failed to destroy those defenses, such as surface-to-air missiles.
"When they tried to bring their fighter jets and their planes into Ukrainian missile strike zones, they were shot down. About 55 Russian fighter jets were shot down by Ukraine's integrated air and missile defense system," Hecker said.
As a result, the general emphasized, after half a year of the war, Russian planes rarely fly deep into Ukraine, but instead fire long-range missiles.
We will remind, as of the morning of September 20, the total combat losses of Russia since the beginning of the full-scale offensive on Ukraine on February 24 amount to about 54,810 servicemen. During the day, the Russians lost 160 servicemen, and dozens of units of military equipment, including aircraft and drones.