In Russia, it is proposed to give up to 10 years in prison for surrender and refusal to participate in hostilities

Currently, there is no responsibility for refusing to participate in hostilities.

This is written by the propaganda publication RIA News, Censor.NET informs.

"Amendments submitted to the State Duma propose giving from 2 to 3 years in prison for refusing to participate in hostilities, and if he caused serious consequences - from 3 to 10 years," the message says.

Currently, non-fulfillment of a superior's order by subordinates in military service is punishable by up to 2 years, and with severe consequences - up to 5, there is no separate punishment for refusing to participate in combat.

Also, amendments were introduced to the State Duma of the Russian Federation on the punishment of up to 10 years in prison for desertion (currently 7 years) or non-appearance of a contract worker or conscript for service lasting more than a month "during the period of mobilization or martial law, in wartime or on conditions of armed conflict or hostilities".

Also, Russian deputies and senators propose to introduce the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law", "wartime", "armed conflict" into the Criminal Code. It is proposed to consider as an aggravating circumstance the actions committed not only in the conditions of armed conflict or military operations but also "during mobilization, martial law and in wartime".

At the same time, voluntary surrender (Article 352.1) in the absence of signs of treason will be punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Looting with the threat of murder (Article 356.1) shall be punishable by imprisonment for up to 15 years. Deliberate destruction or damage to military property is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.

