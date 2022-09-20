International suppliers of food and fertilizers do not want to do business with Russian Federation, - Borrell

The EU has not introduced any sanctions on the supply of Russian-made food and fertilizers to external markets, but international market operators involved in such supplies do not want to deal with a country that kills and kidnaps civilians in a neighboring country and provokes a global food crisis.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in New York following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers before the start of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"I want to emphasize that our sanctions are directed against the Russian war economy, not against food or agriculture (Russia. - Ed.).

No one imposes sanctions on fertilizer trade between third countries and Russia. Even we continue to import fertilizers from Russia, with a certain limit, so how can we object to their fertilizers going to other countries?", Borrell noted.

"But a lot of operators don't want to deal with Russia anymore. That's their choice. Not because they have to, but because they don't want to. It's called 'over-execution.' They can (deliver. - Ed. ), but they don't do it. Not because the sanctions are in place, but because of the uncertainty of doing business with a regime that kills and kidnaps civilians in a neighboring country. It is this war that worsens the global food crisis," added a senior EU representative.

