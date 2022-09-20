If residents of "Donbas and Ukraine" vote in "referendum" for joining Russian Federation, we will support them, - State Duma Speaker Volodin. VIDEO

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin supports holding a so-called "referendum" on the inclusion of the occupied territories of Ukraine in the Russian Federation.

He stated this today during the State Duma meeting, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, if the residents of "Donbas and Ukraine" allegedly "vote for", Russia will support them.

"If the residents of Donbas and Ukraine, during the free expression of their will, express that they want to be part of Russia, we will support them," Volodin said.

