"There cannot be any agreement that would be based on territorial concessions from side of Ukraine", - Kuleba

The priority of Ukrainian diplomacy now is to provide the Ukrainian army with everything necessary for further victories over the Russian Federation on the battlefield, which will also contribute to the strengthening of Ukraine’s diplomatic position

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a panel discussion of the Council of International Relations, Censor.NET informs.

"The key moment for Ukraine is the restoration of our territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991. There cannot be any agreement that would be based on territorial concessions on the part of Ukraine," the head of the MFA stressed.

Commenting on Russia's possible signals about its alleged readiness for negotiations, the minister called to ask, first of all, why the Russians are sending or will send such signals. In his opinion, this may indicate the difficult situation of the Russian Federation at the front and the desire to buy time.

Kuleba once again called on the governments of European countries to explain to their own citizens that the cause of the economic and energy challenges facing Europe is not Ukraine or sanctions against the Russian Federation. The root cause of the problems is Russian armed aggression, which threatens both Ukraine and the EU.

"We even heard proposals to launch Nord Stream-2 to improve the situation - but just look at the situation with Nord Stream-1. Canada and Germany decided to relax certain restrictions on the Russian Federation, and this did not help them in any way. Russia continues to create problems with gas supply. There are still many challenges ahead, but we will face them together," concluded the head of the MFA.