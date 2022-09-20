State Duma of Russian Federation introduced concepts of "mobilization" and "wartime" into Criminal Code

The State Duma of Russia introduced the concepts of "mobilization" and "wartime" and "armed conflict" into the Criminal Code.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

The draft law introduces the concepts of "mobilization", "martial law" and "wartime" into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for the first time.

After consideration by the Duma in the second reading, the corresponding draft law was simultaneously adopted in the third, final reading.

