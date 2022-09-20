Deputies from Germany’s pro-Russian AfD party gathered in occupied Donbas

A group of deputies of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) announced plans to visit Russia and "to the east of Ukraine."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The delegation will include members of the "Alternatives for Germany" faction, Hans-Thomas Tilschneider and Daniel Wald.

The political force claims that the reason for the trip was the results of an AfD poll, according to which "more than a third of the residents of Saxony-Anhalt do not feel that the German media objectively informs them about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict."

It is noted that the German deputies "will go to Eastern Europe in the next few days" in order to "form their own impression of the humanitarian situation."

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk wrote on Twitter that the visit of far-right deputies to the occupied east of Ukraine is "support for Russia's war of extermination" and called it "incitement to the crime of aggression."

This is not the first time that AfD deputies go to the occupied Ukrainian territories, violating the legislation of Ukraine. Yes, in 2018 they visited the occupied Crimea at least twice. Party members were repeatedly suspected of being financed by Moscow.