Lukashenko is ready to raise alarm: I will not allow blow to Russia’s back

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, said that his country is ready to cover Russia, and called on the local authorities not to be afraid to raise troops on the alert.

Lukashenko's words were quoted by the Belarusian state information agency Belta, Censor.NET reports.

"There is no need to reproach us that we are going to fight there in Ukraine and so on. We have to protect our homeland. And as for the support of Russia, I confirm once again: through Belarus, not a single blow to the back, to the side, from the side, from the flanks against the Russian troops will be it shouldn't. And it won't," Lukashenko said.

Read more: They want to hold "referendum" in occupied Donetsk region and Luhansk region from September 23 to 27 (updated)

He called the situation "dangerous" in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, called on the authorities under his control not to be afraid of anything and to raise the alarm not only with regular troops, but also with the people's militia, which seems to be forming.

"You don't have to be afraid of anything. We need to raise the alarm of some military unit according to the norms of wartime, so we have to. We need to demobilize it so that we can see if the people who are assigned to this unit are alive, so we need to demobilize it. We need territorial defense to raise, so it is necessary. We need the people's militia - to check on the spot what kind of fighters we will have, and what weapons they have, so it is necessary," he added.