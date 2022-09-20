Many prohibited mines are found in deoccupied Izium and Balaklia

Many insidious PFM-1 ("butterfly") mines are discovered in the de-occupied territories. Their use is prohibited by all international conventions.

This is reported by Ukrainian News with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"In deoccupied cities there are especially many insidious PFM-1 mines (so-called "butterflies"), prohibited by all international conventions. This type of mine is very difficult to detect with metal detectors. But emergency personnel are making every effort to eliminate this "legacy" of the enemy. Only in the past day sappers of the State Emergency Service destroyed 35 "butterflies" at the place of discovery," the report said.

In one day, pyrotechnicians found more than a thousand explosive objects.

Rescuers call on residents of the deoccupied territories to avoid the grass, not to go to the forest, to move only on proven terrain with a hard surface and to tell children about the danger of ammunition.

Read more: Ukrainian captive women are kept by Russians on equal footing with men