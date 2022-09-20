Scholz condemned intentions of Russian Federation to hold pseudo-referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine
2 09111
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the so-called unacceptable referendums on joining the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the German publication Zeit Online reports this.
"It is quite clear that these fictitious referendums are unacceptable," Scholz told reporters in New York.
He emphasized that "referendums" are not covered by "international law and agreements reached by the international community."