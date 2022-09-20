Troops of Russian Federation tried to destroy dam of Pechenihy reservoir, - General Staff of AFU

During the current day, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 20 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, tried to destroy the dam of the Pecheneg reservoir in the Kharkiv region - but without success.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the current day, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 20 air strikes, fired more than 15 anti-aircraft missiles at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare.

As a result of the terrorist actions of the Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 20 settlements was damaged during the current day. Among them are Sloviansk, Siversk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Stepne, Nikopol and Ochakiv. In the settlement of Pechenihy, the occupiers tried to destroy the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir, but were unsuccessful," the message reads.