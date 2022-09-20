US will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories - White House

United States will never recognize Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine’s occupied territories and will make Moscow pay a price if it attempts to do so.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.

"As we have warned in recent months, Russia appears to be preparing to hold pseudo-referendums in territories of Ukraine that it controls and even now does not control, which directly violates Ukrainian sovereignty," he said.

"These referendums disregard the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that lay the foundation of international order and are at the heart of the UN Charter. "We know that these 'referendums' will be full of manipulation and that Russia will use them as an excuse to annex territories - now or in the future," he added.

"Let me be clear: If this does happen, the U.S. will never recognize Russia's claims to the territories it will try to annex. And we will never recognize those territories as anything other than the territory of Ukraine," Sullivan stressed.

Biden's National Security Advisor stressed that the "referendums" would not give Russia an advantage at the negotiating table with Ukraine: "Just the opposite: this is the action of a country that has failed - militarily and diplomatically.

As a reminder, the "LPR" and "DPR" have decided on the dates of pseudo-referendums to join Russia. They will be held on September 23-27.

As previously reported, Putin plans to publicly address pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions about their alleged accession to Russia.