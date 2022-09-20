Occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region three times with artillery and MLRS, no explosions in Dnipro, - Regional Council

During the day, Russian occupants shelled Dnipropetrovsk region three times with artillery and MLRS.

It was reported by the Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In the afternoon, occupants attacked Velykomykhailivska community in Synelnykivskyi district with artillery. And in the evening they hit Velyka Kostromka in Kryvyi Rih district. At about 7 p.m. the enemy hit Marhanetska TG in Nikopol district with Grad systems. No casualties, no destruction," - the Head of the Regional Council wrote.

Lukashuk noted that the sounds that people heard in the evening in the suburbs of Dnipro were thunder. It sounded simultaneously with the alarm signal, which was activated due to the missile threat from Donetsk region.

