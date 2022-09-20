Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians not to participate in pseudo-referendums in occupied territories

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk appealed to Ukrainian citizens in temporarily occupied by Russia territories and urged them to ignore possible pseudo-referendums announced by occupation administrations.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Suspilne, this was stated by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, during a telethon.

"Russians can say anything they want (about holding referendums on joining the Russian Federation in the occupied territories - ed.). It makes no difference for us. And for Russia it is the strengthening of sanctions and increase of military aid for the Ukrainian army," she said.

Vereshchuk urges Ukrainian citizens who are now forced to stay in the temporarily occupied territories not to participate in any referendums and "to ignore this process altogether."

Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States would never recognize Russia's annexation of parts of the occupied territories of Ukraine and would make Moscow pay the price if it tried to do so.

It should be recalled that the "LPR" and "DPR" have decided on the dates of the pseudo-referendums on joining Russia. They will take place on September 23-27.