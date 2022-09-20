Occupiers were going to take Ukrainian books out of Balakliya - Tkachenko

During the occupation of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, the invaders, along with traitors, prepared books in the Ukrainian language for removal from the city.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by Culture and Information Policy Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko on Twitter.

"Balakliya. Coloborants with Rashists prepared Ukrainian-language books to take out of the city. They even put Stephen King there", - said the Minister.

According to him, separately lay the so-called Banderas' literature - Maria Matios, Vasily Stus.

"Our literature began to be replaced by tabloid Russian books. But they didn't succeed," emphasized Tkachenko.

