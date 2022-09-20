"Go to sleep": Putin’s speech has been postponed until September 21

Broadcast with an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been rescheduled for September 21.

Russia Today and Channel One removed the announcement of the presidential address.

In turn, the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that Putin's speaker Dmitry Peskov "did not get in touch, although he was inundated with questions from journalists.

Information about the postponement of the address was confirmed by Russian "journalists" Vladimir Solovyov and Margarita Simonyan.

"Go to bed," the propagandist Simonyan wrote briefly on social media.

Perhaps now there are talks in the Kremlin on the format of the decision on referendums and probable mobilization.

Later, Forbes, citing two sources in the presidential administration, reported that Putin's recorded address will be shown on September 21, when "the Far East awakens".