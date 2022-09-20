Air Force explained how to shoot down Iranian kamikaze drones purchased by Russia: two drones have already been eliminated

Several cases of Iranian drones being used by enemy have been recorded, their effectiveness is being studied, and countermeasures are being organized.

Yuriy Ihnat, the Spokesman of the AFU Air Forces Command, told about it to UT, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The two cases that were made public were downed by Air Force units and other Ukrainian defense forces with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

As Ignat explained, it is a radar-impaired, relatively small aerial target, mostly flying at low altitudes. It can be shot down by various air defense means and even by small arms. But anti-aircraft guns or, for example, air defense equipment such as the Ukrainian Shilka or the German Gepard are better suited for this purpose.

Such a drone can also be defeated by means of electronic warfare.

According to the Air Force spokesman, it is too early to say how effective such a weapon as Shahed-136 is. To say that this is the only type of drone that Iran has provided to Russia is also impossible at the moment.