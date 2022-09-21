Occupiers launched rocket attack on Kharkiv, people were blocked in one of buildings - Terekhov

In Kharkiv, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kholodnohirsky district, as a result of which people were blocked.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

"Rocket shelling of the Kholodnohirsky district. Attacks on high-rise residential buildings. Information about the victims is being clarified. As a result of a rocket attack, people were blocked at one address, rescuers are doing everything to save them," the message reads.

