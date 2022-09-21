AFU repelled attacks in areas of 9 settlements and inflicted fire damage on 40 enemy objects, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 9 settlements and inflicted fire damage on 40 enemy objects.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the AFU as of 06:00 a.m. on 09/21/2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and tenth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, organize defense and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Takes measures to regroup his troops, constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance, fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 8 missiles and 35 air strikes, carrying out more than 120 attacks from rocket salvo systems on objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of warfare.

As a result of shelling by Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 50 settlements was damaged during the current day. Among them are Oskil, Sloviansk, Siversk, Oleksandrivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Stepne, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol and Ochakiv. The enemy tried to hit the Sloviansk TPP with strikes on the city of Mykolaivka.

The threat of air and missile strikes by the enemy on the entire territory of Ukraine remains.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In other directions, the enemy continues shelling from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various types:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Zalizny Mist, Mykhailove, and Huta-Studenetska settlements of the Chernihiv region and Sosnivka, Holyshivske, Yunakivka, and Turia of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Veterynarne, Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Dergachi, Hrushivka, Kupiansk, and Kamianka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Donetske, Studenok, Yarova, Tetianivka, Bohorodychne, Pryshyb, Shchurove, Stary Karavan, Rayhorodok, Mykolaivka, Rozdolivka, Oleksandrivka and Hryhorivka;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Vyiimka, Vesele, Bilogorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Sukha Balka, Yuriivka and New York;

in the Avdiiv region – Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske;

in the Zaporizhzhia region – Novopil, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Chervone.

In the South Buh direction, more than 25 settlements along the entire line of contact were shelled by the enemy, in particular, these are Visokopillia, Myroliubivka, Karierne, Novohrihorivka, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriivka, Zoria, Shevchenkove, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, and Myrne.

Thanks to the successful actions of the Defense Forces, the enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment.

In particular, as a result of strikes on enemy personnel and military equipment areas on September 19 of this year, it was confirmed: damage to the personnel concentration area in the Polohy district, numbering more than 20 people;

in the Melitopol district - an ammunition warehouse, 5 units of military equipment, and more than 20 military personnel; in the area of ​​the settlement of Kamianka - 10 units of military equipment and more than 10 servicemen of units of the occupation forces.

The destruction of the commandant's office in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, where the enemy organized a headquarters and ammunition depot, was also confirmed.

Forced mobilization of local residents continues in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to replenish the personnel losses of the units of the occupation forces. Assembled detachments of the occupiers detain and send men of conscription age to assembly points for further dispatch to replenish units that have suffered losses in battles with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, our troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Kurdiumivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 20 strikes on enemy positions. It was confirmed that 19 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, air defense units destroyed one SU-25 and four enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day inflicted fire damage on 40 enemy objects. In particular, in 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, in 13 areas of concentration of artillery, as well as in 7 ammunition warehouses. The losses of the enemy are specified.