At night, Rashists once again shelled ZNPP, - Energoatom

On the night of September 21, the Russians once again shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP, damaging the communication equipment of one of the power units.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Energoatom.

"On September 21, 2022, at 01:13 a.m., as a result of another shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Rashist terrorists, the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 with the open switchgear of the ZNPP was damaged," the message reads.

As a result of the attack, the block transformer and transformers of the power unit's own needs were disconnected.

Due to the loss of power, there was an emergency start of two diesel generators of the safety systems to ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps.

"At 02:00 a.m., the ZNPP staff found an opportunity and established the power supply of power unit No. 6 for its own needs from the bus system of other power units of the plant. The diesel generators of the 6th power unit were turned off and switched to standby mode," Energoatom reports.

