Putin announced partial mobilization. VIDEO
135 207356
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization.
As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Russian mass media.
It is noted that Putin announced this in his address:
"Only citizens who are currently in the reserve and, first of all, those who have served in the ranks of the Armed Forces, have certain military-accounting specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription."
He noted that before being sent to the unit, those mobilized will necessarily undergo additional military training taking into account the experience of the war in Ukraine, which Putin calls a "special military operation."