Putin threatens world with nuclear weapons: "This is not bluff". VIDEO

In his address, Vladimir Putin threatened the West with nuclear weapons, adding that the Russian Federation has more weapons than NATO countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Putin's address.

In his opinion, allegedly "in Washington, London, Brussels are pushing Kyiv to transfer military operations to the territory of the Russian Federation."

"They are already openly saying that the Russian Federation must be defeated on the battlefield with all its might, with subsequent deprivation of political, economic, and cultural sovereignty. Nuclear blackmail has also been used. It is not only about the encouraged shelling of the nuclear power plant, which threatens a nuclear disaster. But also about the statements of some high-ranking representatives of leading countries about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction - nuclear weapons - against the Russian Federation," he said.

Putin emphasized that Russia will use nuclear weapons if threatened.

"To those who allow themselves such statements, I want to remind, that our country also has at its disposal various defeat systems and, in terms of individual components, are more modern than those of NATO countries. When its territorial integrity is threatened, Russia uses all available means, this is not a bluff," he said.