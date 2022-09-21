Mobilization in Russian Federation is alarming escalation, - British Foreign Minister Keegan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s declaration of partial mobilization in Russia amid the war against Ukraine is a worrying escalation.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, Gillian Keegan, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She accused Putin of rewriting history.

"Some statements are very disturbing, and we should strive for calm," the minister said, calling on Russian citizens to "look further than their own mass media."

According to her, the threats should be taken seriously, as Ukraine begins to move forward, recapturing the lands previously seized by Russia.

"Let's be clear - there are Putin's lies. This is Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. And, of course, we will, as before, support Ukraine together with all our NATO allies. We are there, we are on your side - we will help in any way we can." - she emphasized.

The minister also reacted to Putin's nuclear blackmail.

"It's something that we have to take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control. I'm not sure he's in control either. Really, I mean, it's an obvious escalation," Keegan said.

On September 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that partial mobilization had been announced in Russia. According to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoygu, 300,000 reservists are going to be mobilized.