In China, they reacted to announcement of mobilization in Russia: they called for negotiations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China reacted to the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia and again called for negotiations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.

China calls on Ukraine and Russia "to start dialogue and consultation to find a way to solve common security problems."

"China's position regarding Ukraine is consistent and clear," said Wang Wenbin.

