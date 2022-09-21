After "referendums", attack on "LDPR" will be attack on Russia, - Vice-Speaker of Federation Council Kosachov

After holding the so-called "referendums" in the occupied territories in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, an attack on these territories will be considered an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev, Censor.NET reports.

"After the referendums, the protection of people in this region will not be our right, but our duty. An attack on people and territories will be an attack on Russia. With all the consequences," he wrote.

Kosachev also noted that Russia will no longer take into account the opinion of the West regarding the recognition of the results of the "referendums".

He claims that "according to the results of polls", the majority of people in the occupied territories seem to be planning to take part in "referendums" and speak out in favor of "joining the Russian Federation".

