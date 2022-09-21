Yenakiev metallurgical plant stops work due to "mobilization" of workers, training camp for "prisoners" was organized in occupied Torez, - Defence Intelligence

The occupiers set up a training camp for convicts from the Russian Federation at the training ground near the temporarily occupied Torez. The transfer to the "personnel" camp is currently underway.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The recruitment of prisoners detained in prisons on the territory of the DPR has begun to join the occupation forces. The "recruits" are supposed to replenish the so-called "Somalia" battalion, 100 separate motorized rifle brigades, and 9 separate motorized rifle regiments of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Potential "contract workers" are selected based on physical criteria, and the presence of combat experience. The criminal article and the term of imprisonment do not affect the selection," the message reads.

As noted, there is a small number of those willing to sign the contract.

In addition, it is reported that the authorities of the "DPR" canceled the previously issued documents on the postponement/exemption from mobilization. In this regard, it is planned to "mobilize" from 200 to 500 workers of the Yenakiiv metallurgical plant. Due to the lack of personnel, production at the plant is "temporarily suspended".

Residents of the occupied regions of Donetsk region, who were part of the occupying forces, after fleeing from Kharkiv region, received short-term vacations - until September 17. But in the specified period, more than half of the mobilized did not arrive at the place of assembly in the military unit in Torez.

In the occupied Crimea, men were forbidden to leave without the permission of the military commissar. In order to complete the necessary documents, it is necessary to inform the purpose of departure, the place of stay, and the terms of return to the place of registration.

