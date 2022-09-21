Danilov on Putin’s decision: "This is comprehensive program for disposal of Russians"

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov called the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia Vladimir Putin’s plan to dispose of Russian citizens.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the latest statements. Putin's "Bermuda Triangle" plan - a comprehensive program for the disposal of Russians: evasion of mobilization - prison - PMC "Wagner". Next: the Ukrainian front - liquidation - "White Lada", the post says.

Also remind, that today, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in the reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training taking into account the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.