Value of Russian assets frozen in Germany due to EU sanctions is 4.88 billion

As of mid-September, the total value of assets frozen in Germany due to EU sanctions against Russia reached 4.88 billion euros.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Spiegel, the Federal Ministry of Justice provides such data as of September 16.

The figure of 4.88 billion appears in the ministry's briefing for the parliament.

In the same report, it was noted that tracking the assets of sanctioned Russians is a complex process, and compliance with the decision to freeze assets largely depends on private organizations, such as banks, insurance companies and other economic agents.

In the case of assets such as real estate or yachts, authorities usually intervene when they have concrete evidence of a connection to a sanctioned person. Very often, the real owner "hides" behind the registration of the property to an offshore company or a third party, and then it is impossible to suspect a connection with him through the German registers.

