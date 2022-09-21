Putin’s statements about referendums and partial mobilization are another proof that he is interested in escalating war, - Stano

By announcing partial mobilization, Russian President Vladimir Putin proved that he is not interested in ending the war and wants to deepen the crisis.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda, the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, stated this at a briefing in Brussels.

"President Putin's statements about referendums and partial mobilization are just another proof that Putin is not interested in peace. He is interested in escalating his war," Stano said.

According to him, these statements are another sign of the desperation of the Russian authorities due to the way the aggression against Ukraine is developing.

"These statements are also a clear signal to the entire international community, especially during the UN General Assembly, that he only wants to continue the destructive war, which already has many bad consequences all over the world, not only in Ukraine," the spokesman added.