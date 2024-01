Today, September 21, the Russian occupation forces struck Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. It is known in advance about the missiles hitting infrastructure objects," the message says.

The information is being clarified.

