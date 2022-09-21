Council supported voluntary military registration of women in first reading, - Zhelezniak

According to the draft law, women with a medical specialty must enter military registration, and women with a related military registration specialty from the list of the Ministry of Defense must register voluntarily.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"The Council voted for the basis (first reading) of No. 6482 regarding the voluntary military registration of women," he noted.

267 people's representatives voted "for".

According to Zhelezniak, the new wording of the article on accounting will look as follows: "Women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty, defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense, and are fit for military service due to their health and age, may be included in the military register of conscripts at their own will."

At the same time, women who have a specialty and/or a profession related to medical activity are included in the military registration of conscripts.

"The law will be prepared for the second reading according to a shortened procedure," the deputy clarified.