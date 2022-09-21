I do not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons. But there are risks, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that the international community will allow Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons, but he did not rule out risks, as it is "impossible to look into Putin’s head."

The head of state said this in an interview with Bild, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"I do not believe that he will use this weapon. I do not believe that the world will allow him to use this weapon," Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that Putin will decide to launch a nuclear attack. "We cannot look into this person's head, there are risks," Zelensky said.

However, according to him, one should not give in to Putin's threats.

"Tomorrow, Putin can say: in addition to Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons. We cannot make such compromises," the president noted.