US took Putin’s words about nuclear weapons seriously, - White House

The Biden administration takes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about nuclear weapons seriously, but does not yet see the need to change strategic positions.

This was stated by the representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We always have to take that kind of rhetoric seriously. It's not like he's been talking for the past seven months. We took it seriously," Kirby said in response to a reporter's question.

Read more: I do not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons. But there are risks, - Zelensky

"We are monitoring Russia's strategic position as best we can. If we have to, we will change our (position). We see no signs that this is necessary now," he added.

It will be recalled that the President of the Russian Federation stated that "when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff."