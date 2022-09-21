Russia will not be able to win nuclear war, - Stoltenberg

Russia will not be able to win a nuclear war - and NATO clearly communicates this to Moscow.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

Putin's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, but not new, Stoltenberg noted. NATO has not yet seen any changes in the configuration and readiness of the Russian nuclear forces.

"He (Putin, editor) knows that a nuclear war should never start, cannot be won and will lead to unprecedented consequences for Russia," Stoltenberg said.

Read more: US took Putin’s words about nuclear weapons seriously, - White House

The Secretary General did not give a direct answer as to what NATO would do in the event of Putin's use of nuclear weapons. The Alliance is doing everything to ensure that there is no misunderstanding in Moscow about the consequences.

"How we will react depends on what the situation will be and what weapons they will use. The most important thing is to prevent this from happening. Therefore, we are very clear in our communication with Russia about the consequences, about the fact that the Russian Federation cannot win a nuclear war - said the Secretary General, adding that NATO is also strengthening its eastern flank.