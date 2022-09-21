Putin has been mobilizing for last month, but units are fleeing, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the "partial mobilization" officially announced in Russia by Vladimir Putin was expected and will not change anything in Ukraine’s plans.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the German newspaper BILD, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

On Wednesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilization of his armed forces with immediate effect. According to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu, 300,000 reservists should be sent to Ukraine.

After these statements, the "BILD" correspondent met with the President of Ukraine in Kyiv.

In an interview with a German publication, Zelensky said that he did not see Putin's speech. According to him, the televised address of the Russian president is not his favorite video.

"I have all the necessary information... Nothing new for me (there was nothing in Putin's speech - ed.)," he added.

Read more: I do not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons. But there are risks, - Zelensky

According to Zelensky, Putin has already carried out a partial mobilization, although he announced it only now.

"Our special services and our allies have already said this. He has been mobilizing for the last month," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to Zelensky, "partial mobilization" indicates that there are "problems with officers and other military personnel" in Russia.

"We already know that they mobilized cadets, boys who did not know how to fight. These cadets lay down. They could not even finish their studies. All these people cannot fight. They came to us and die...

Read more: Russia will not be able to win nuclear war, - Stoltenberg

He (Putin) sees that his units are simply fleeing. He needs an army of millions to come to us. Because he sees that a significant part of those who come to us simply run away.

He wants to drown Ukraine in blood, but also in the blood of his own soldiers," Zelensky emphasized.

He is convinced that "fake referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are not recognized by 90% of states.

"We will act step by step in accordance with our plans. I am sure that we will liberate our territory," Zelensky said.