Russia violated UN charter - Biden at organization’s General Assembly

Russia violated the UN Charter by invading Ukraine, US President Joseph Biden said.

"A permanent member of the UN Security Council has invaded its neighboring country. Russia has shamelessly violated the foundations of the UN Charter, the clear prohibition of conquering a neighboring country," Biden said while speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The West did not threaten Russia and, on the contrary, sought to prevent the situation from escalating, Biden said.

"No one threatened Russia, no one sought a conflict with it," he said while speaking at the UN General Assembly. Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Biden emphasized that the United States "tried to prevent escalation."

Biden confirmed that the US does not intend to recognize the results of referendums in Donbas and the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He called such referendums a violation of international norms.

