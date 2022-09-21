Putin’s statement is statement of weakness, - Truss and von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, issued a joint statement in which they called the recent statement of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, "a statement of weakness" and assured of supporting Ukraine in its struggle as much as necessary.

The text of the statement made following the meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York, distributed by the press service of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"They strongly condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and agreed that Putin's recent calls for the mobilization of some of the population were a sign that the Russian invasion was failing. This is a statement of weakness. They recognized the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people and emphasized their shared commitment to support Ukraine in its struggle as much as it needs," the message reads.

In addition, von der Leyen and Truss discussed EU-UK relations, including energy, food security and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

