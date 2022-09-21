Trial on "middle finger" and "Yermak tapes" continued today: war is war, but reprisals against opponents on schedule - Leros

Trial of case against MP Geo Leros regarding "middle finger" towards Zelensky and "Yermak tapes" continued today.

It was told by MP Geo Leros himself, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today is continuation of the trial, in which Zelensky by the hands of Tatarov and Yermak tries to put me in jail for 3 years for "middle finger" and for "Yermak tapes", on which the head of the President's Office and his brother were peddling state positions. War is war, but reprisals against opponents are scheduled. They've already won the war and are engaged in the election. False start, idiots!" - stated Leros.

Read more: Yermak is trying to "shut up" case regarding appropriation of humanitarian aid by top officials of Zaporizhzhia, - Leros. DOCUMENT