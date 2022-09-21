As a result of impact on Ingulets dam in Kryvyi Rih 170 households were flooded - Vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, work has been going 24/7 to eliminate consequences of Russian missile strikes on hydraulic structures, and water levels in Ingulets River are within normal limits.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration Oleksandr Vilkul.

"For a week now, 24-hour restoration work has been going on at the hydraulic structures that suffered from terrorist rocket attacks by the invaders. As of today, the situation has been fully stabilized. The water level in the Ingulets River is within acceptable standards, the quality of drinking water in the city meets standards, "- said the head of VA.

He recalled that applications from residents of Kryvyi Rih, whose houses were affected by flooding, are being accepted for material assistance. By final results of survey 170 households suffered from flooding in varying degrees. As of today 90 applications for material aid from the city have been accepted and 75 applications for aid from the state have been issued through the application "Dia".

"As for aid from the city, households where residential premises were affected will receive aid in the amount of four average subsistence minimums - that's 10,032 hryvnia. Where basement or non-residential premises were affected, they will receive assistance in the amount of one subsistence wage, which is 2,508 hryvnias. The city has already allocated financial resources to provide such payments. I want to tell everyone to understand that there are no such payments by law. Under the law, compensation is provided by the state after the war. But we understand how difficult it is for people and we provide help now from the city budget. And afterwards the state will provide help, if you file documents through the "Diya", - explained Vilkul.

He also noted that Russian troops shelled the border areas of the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district this afternoon. There were no casualties or destruction.

