News • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity.. PHOTO

46 72773
On evening of September 21, it became known that several Azovstal defenders had been released from Russian captivity.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram-channel "Mariupol now".

Photo of the released defenders was published in the telegram.

Read more: Russia released ten foreign prisoners of war, - Reuters

Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity. 01

Mykhailo Vershynin, Head of the Mariupol Patrol Police, was released from captivity

Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity. 02

Legendary Ptashka (Birdy - eng) - Kateryna Polishchuk

Sgt. Mykhailo Dianov of the 36th OBMP was also released

Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity. 03
Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity. 04

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news