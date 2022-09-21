Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity.. PHOTO
46 72773
On evening of September 21, it became known that several Azovstal defenders had been released from Russian captivity.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram-channel "Mariupol now".
Photo of the released defenders was published in the telegram.
Mykhailo Vershynin, Head of the Mariupol Patrol Police, was released from captivity
Legendary Ptashka (Birdy - eng) - Kateryna Polishchuk
Sgt. Mykhailo Dianov of the 36th OBMP was also released