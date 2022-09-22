Medvedchuk was sent to Russia for liberation of Ukrainian warriors

People’s deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharenko made public information that Putin’s cousin Viktor Medvedchuk was given to Russia to exchange prisoners of Ukrainian guards.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he wrote about this in Telegram.

Goncharenko said: "We had to hand over Medvedchuk. But what the fuck do we need him for? We've already lowered him so much. He''ll be in command of the cock troops in the Cheka Wagner", - stressed the MP.

