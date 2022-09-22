EU foreign ministers agreed on increasing arms supplies to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russian Federation

The EU foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions against Russia and to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the head of EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell.

After a briefing by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the ministers agreed to instruct their teams to prepare the eighth package of sanctions, which will target "more significant sectors of the Russian economy" and continue to target people responsible for the war of aggression in Ukraine. EU ministers will hold their next official meeting in mid-October when the sanctions package could be formalized.

They also agreed to increase arms supplies to Ukraine. Borrell declined to give further details on the type of sanctions or military support but said he believed the bloc would have "unanimous" support for the new measures.

Foreign ministers of 27 bloc countries are in New York at the annual meeting of world leaders at the UN.

