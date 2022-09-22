Ukrainian troops continued their counteroffensive in direction of Lyman, - ISW

The AFU continue active counteroffensive actions in the direction of Lyman, the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"On September 21, Ukrainian troops tried to break through the Russian defenses around Yampil (southeast of Lyman) and in Lyman itself," the analysts noted.

ISW also indicates that active fighting continues in Drobyshevo (northwest of Lyman).

In addition, experts said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was informed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attempt by the invaders to attack near Kupiansk in the east of the Kharkiv region along the Oskil River.

"This report indicates that Russian forces are likely to make limited attempts to threaten newly recaptured Ukrainian positions along the right bank of the Oskil River," added the Institute for the Study of War.

