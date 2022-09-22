At night, occupiers struck Mykolaiv with powerful blows: houses, administrative buildings, cinema were damaged (updated)

On the night of September 22, the Russian occupation troops shelled Mykolaiv.

As Censor.NET informs, Mykolaiv City Mayor Oleksandr Synkevych reports this.

"Different areas of the city were hit. Residential buildings and civil infrastructure facilities were damaged," the report says.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, added:

"On the night of September 22, around 00:15, Mykolaiv was subjected to a massive rocket attack, mainly by S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. As a result, multi-story buildings were damaged, windows were broken, gas pipelines, water pipes, the courtyard of the cinema and theater, administrative buildings were damaged. Also, at 01:21 a.m., a fire broke out in a warehouse as a result of rocket fire. Previously, there were no victims or victims. Detailed information is being clarified."

Currently, the relevant services are conducting an investigation.